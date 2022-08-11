Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 85.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 104,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,240 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 471.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 996,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,329,000 after buying an additional 822,090 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 22,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 14,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 19,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.66.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Bank of America stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.76. 213,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,436,632. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $29.67 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $287.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.27.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

