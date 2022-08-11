Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Fulcrum Asset Management LLP

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP lowered its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,954 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 201.9% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC traded up $0.82 on Thursday, hitting $35.89. 1,080,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,436,632. The firm has a market cap of $288.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.39. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $29.67 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Societe Generale upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.66.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

