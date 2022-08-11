Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 380,886 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 67,841 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Match Group were worth $41,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in Match Group by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in Match Group by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Match Group by 547.5% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 34,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,614,000 after acquiring an additional 29,498 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Match Group from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Match Group from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com lowered Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Match Group from $150.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Match Group from $128.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.81.

In other Match Group news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.58 per share, with a total value of $1,017,280.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTCH opened at $66.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.71. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.15 and a 1-year high of $182.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.15.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

