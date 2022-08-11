Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 433,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,342 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.08% of Monster Beverage worth $34,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 197.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. 63.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MNST opened at $89.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $47.33 billion, a PE ratio of 39.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.92. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $71.78 and a 52 week high of $99.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.79.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.40.

In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 26,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $2,386,108.27. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,997.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 26,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $2,386,108.27. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,901 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,997.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 40,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total transaction of $3,586,595.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,719,459.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,028 shares of company stock worth $10,522,704. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

