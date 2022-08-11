Bank of Nova Scotia Has $39.43 Million Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 50,460 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.06% of Sherwin-Williams worth $39,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 105.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 121.8% in the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $400,904.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,951.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $243.74 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.38. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $214.22 and a 1-year high of $354.15. The stock has a market cap of $63.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.37). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 82.04% and a net margin of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on SHW shares. Bank of America downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $313.00 to $292.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.30.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading

