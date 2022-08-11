Bank of Nova Scotia Has $40.15 Million Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 585.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 388,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 331,871 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.20% of TransUnion worth $40,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in TransUnion by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,119,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $488,466,000 after purchasing an additional 71,121 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in TransUnion by 1.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,038,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,345,000 after purchasing an additional 53,508 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in TransUnion by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,483,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,546,000 after purchasing an additional 194,500 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in TransUnion by 223.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,392,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TransUnion by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,282,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,212,000 after acquiring an additional 76,672 shares during the period. 97.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransUnion

In other TransUnion news, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.42 per share, with a total value of $1,985,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,981,482.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William Bosworth sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total value of $31,881.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.42 per share, with a total value of $1,985,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,981,482.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TransUnion Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TRU shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on TransUnion from $105.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on TransUnion from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America cut TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $119.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on TransUnion from $111.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on TransUnion to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.25.

TRU opened at $82.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.29. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $72.26 and a 12-month high of $125.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $948.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.38 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 36.96%. TransUnion’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.76%.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Featured Articles

