Bank of Nova Scotia Raises Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 441,124 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,635 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $44,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossvault Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 6,120 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.5% in the first quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 7,005 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 11,076 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.8% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,370 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $2,121,792.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP stock opened at $95.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $124.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.50. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $51.41 and a 1 year high of $124.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.19%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

