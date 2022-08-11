Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 399,450 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 46.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 452,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 399,450 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in PayPal were worth $52,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 690 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 12,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $98.91 on Thursday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $296.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.67. The company has a market capitalization of $114.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.84, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.49.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PYPL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.38.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

