Barclays Lowers Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Price Target to $14.00

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Barclays from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 58.73% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Similarweb in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Similarweb from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Similarweb Price Performance

Similarweb stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,277. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.25. Similarweb has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $25.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.24 million, a P/E ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 0.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Similarweb ( NYSE:SMWB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.04). Similarweb had a negative net margin of 52.99% and a negative return on equity of 104.91%. The business had revenue of $44.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.22 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Similarweb will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Similarweb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Similarweb during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Similarweb by 539.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Similarweb in the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Similarweb in the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. 42.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Similarweb Company Profile

Similarweb Ltd. provides a platform for digital intelligence in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

