Barclays Raises Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target to $88.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $69.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on JACK. Cowen downgraded shares of Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $126.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.15.

Shares of JACK opened at $81.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.78. Jack in the Box has a 1-year low of $54.80 and a 1-year high of $107.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.26.

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.04). Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $398.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total value of $42,663.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,111,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 8,390.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

