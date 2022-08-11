Barclays Reiterates €28.00 Price Target for Renault (EPA:RNO)

Barclays set a €28.00 ($28.57) target price on Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €37.00 ($37.76) price target on Renault in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €30.00 ($30.61) price target on Renault in a research report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.00 ($36.73) price target on Renault in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($35.71) price objective on Renault in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €25.00 ($25.51) price target on Renault in a research note on Monday, June 6th.

Renault Stock Performance

Shares of EPA:RNO opened at €30.55 ($31.17) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €25.85 and its 200-day moving average is €26.29. Renault has a 52 week low of €73.71 ($75.21) and a 52 week high of €100.70 ($102.76).

Renault Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

