Basanite, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Basanite, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a decrease of 71.7% from the July 15th total of 48,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 468,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Basanite Stock Up 8.2 %

BASA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.12. The stock had a trading volume of 501,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,516. Basanite has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average of $0.15.

Get Basanite alerts:

Basanite (OTCMKTS:BASA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter.

About Basanite

Basanite, Inc engages in the basalt fiber reinforced polymer (FRP) business worldwide. It produces basalt FRP products that are used as replacement for other FRP rebar and industry fiber products, as wells as steel reinforcement. The company was formerly known as PayMeOn, Inc and changed its name to Basanite, Inc in December 2018.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Basanite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basanite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.