BASIC Achieves Market Capitalization of $19.56 Million (BASIC)

BASIC (BASIC) traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. BASIC has a total market cap of $19.56 million and approximately $881,387.00 worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BASIC has traded 28.3% higher against the US dollar. One BASIC coin can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,351.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004107 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004106 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003867 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004102 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002100 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00131130 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00037348 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00061701 BTC.

About BASIC

BASIC is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 7,449,287,997 coins. BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. BASIC’s official message board is medium.com/thebasic. The official website for BASIC is basic.finance.

Buying and Selling BASIC

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BASIC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BASIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

