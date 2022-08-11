Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Given New $4.50 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

BHC has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com lowered Bausch Health Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial cut Bausch Health Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $26.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bausch Health Companies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bausch Health Companies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.10.

Bausch Health Companies Stock Up 9.1 %

NYSE BHC opened at $5.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.35. Bausch Health Companies has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $29.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies ( NYSE:BHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 1,300.65% and a net margin of 0.52%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,225,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,653,000 after purchasing an additional 335,045 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 9,689,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152,863 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 281.3% in the second quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 5,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205,000 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 3,884,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,827,000 after acquiring an additional 51,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,445,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,807,000 after acquiring an additional 393,903 shares in the last quarter. 73.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bausch Health Companies

(Get Rating)

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Further Reading

