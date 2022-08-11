BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Short Interest Down 89.2% in July

BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a decline of 89.2% from the July 15th total of 186,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 185,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BB Seguridade Participações Stock Down 0.3 %

BBSEY traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.77. 41,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,240. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.95. BB Seguridade Participações has a fifty-two week low of $3.37 and a fifty-two week high of $5.88. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BBSEY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of BB Seguridade Participações from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BB Seguridade Participações from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

BB Seguridade Participações Company Profile

BB Seguridade Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, invests in the insurance, pension plans, premium bonds, reinsurance, and dental insurance businesses in Brazil. It operates through two segments, Security and Brokerage. The Security segment offers life, property and vehicle, property and vehicle, rural, special risks and financial, transport, hulls, housing, and personal insurance products.

