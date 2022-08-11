BBSCoin Hits 24-Hour Volume of $6.00 (BBS)

BBSCoin (BBS) traded 44.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. BBSCoin has a market capitalization of $62,765.42 and approximately $6.00 worth of BBSCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BBSCoin has traded 49.7% higher against the dollar. One BBSCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Equilibria (XEQ) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000504 BTC.
- Safex Token (SFT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002234 BTC.
- Safex Cash (SFX) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000033 BTC.
- PengolinCoin (PGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Nibble (NBXC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
BBSCoin Coin Profile
BBSCoin is a coin. BBSCoin’s total supply is 107,638,982,972 coins and its circulating supply is 101,578,614,878 coins. The Reddit community for BBSCoin is /r/BBSCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BBSCoin’s official Twitter account is @bbscoin_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. BBSCoin’s official website is bbscoin.xyz.
Buying and Selling BBSCoin
Receive News & Updates for BBSCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BBSCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.