BCE (NYSE:BCE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.55-$2.67 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.56 billion-$19.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.81 billion.

BCE Stock Up 0.1 %

BCE stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.48. The stock had a trading volume of 50,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,801. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.48. BCE has a 12-month low of $47.25 and a 12-month high of $59.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.67.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that BCE will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCE Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.719 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 114.06%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of BCE from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of BCE in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.00.

Institutional Trading of BCE

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of BCE by 10.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of BCE by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 170,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,479,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of BCE by 2.5% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 40,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BCE by 107.5% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of BCE in the first quarter worth $88,000. 44.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

