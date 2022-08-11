Beam (BEAM) Trading 6.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Beam (BEAM) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. One Beam coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000839 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Beam has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Beam has a total market capitalization of $24.27 million and $3.08 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00057902 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Beam

Beam (BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 120,690,040 coins. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

