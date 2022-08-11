Beazley (LON:BEZ) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Beazley (LON:BEZ – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 685 ($8.28) price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BEZ. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 575 ($6.95) target price on shares of Beazley in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 498 ($6.02) target price on shares of Beazley in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 715 ($8.64) target price on shares of Beazley in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Beazley presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 578 ($6.98).

LON BEZ opened at GBX 587 ($7.09) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 8.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.83. The stock has a market cap of £3.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,326.00. Beazley has a twelve month low of GBX 365.31 ($4.41) and a twelve month high of GBX 588 ($7.10). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 502.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 464.46.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

