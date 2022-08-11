Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.28-$11.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.75 billion-$18.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.63 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Becton, Dickinson and from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $271.71.

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

BDX stock traded up $2.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $260.96. 13,495 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 879,987. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.04. Becton, Dickinson and has a one year low of $231.46 and a one year high of $280.62. The company has a market cap of $74.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.16. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $115,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Becton, Dickinson and

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 368.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 252,323 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,118,000 after acquiring an additional 198,435 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 26,769 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,637 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $706,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,313 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Articles

