Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Has $7.17 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC lessened its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 34,855 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.8% of Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 283.6% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,719,000 after purchasing an additional 78,051 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.2% in the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 124.5% in the first quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 23,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 12,840 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 33,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $92.25. 93,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,968,982. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.24. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $105.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 38.51%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,635,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,635,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,147 shares of company stock valued at $698,858. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Barclays increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $102.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.40.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.