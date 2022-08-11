Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Has $847,000 Stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC raised its stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 92.9% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Settian Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 57.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cameco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.89.

Cameco Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Cameco stock traded up $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $25.77. The stock had a trading volume of 246,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,961,190. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.33 and a 200 day moving average of $24.34. Cameco Co. has a twelve month low of $15.34 and a twelve month high of $32.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 6.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.35 and a beta of 1.00.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.16. Cameco had a return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $437.25 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.