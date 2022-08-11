Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Makes New Investment in Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new position in Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TELL. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Tellurian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Tellurian by 76.7% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 7,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the period. Finally, Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Tellurian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Tellurian alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tellurian in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Tellurian from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Tellurian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.75.

Tellurian Stock Performance

Tellurian Company Profile

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TELL traded up $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $4.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,258,821. Tellurian Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $6.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

(Get Rating)

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 11,060 net acres of natural gas assets and 78 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.