Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Sells 3,169 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,169 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 250.6% during the 1st quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 710,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,946,000 after acquiring an additional 508,168 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 520.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 426,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,804,000 after purchasing an additional 358,064 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 719.1% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 244,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,922,000 after purchasing an additional 214,351 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,231,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,268,000 after buying an additional 148,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 457,868.8% during the first quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 146,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,068,000 after purchasing an additional 146,518 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of IJJ traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $105.65. The stock had a trading volume of 10,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,186. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.14 and its 200 day moving average is $103.10. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $90.89 and a 1 year high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.