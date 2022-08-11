Belden (NYSE:BDC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.90-$6.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.52 billion-$2.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.51 billion. Belden also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.50-$1.60 EPS.

Shares of NYSE BDC traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $68.12. The stock had a trading volume of 197,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,194. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Belden has a fifty-two week low of $47.89 and a fifty-two week high of $68.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.22 and a 200-day moving average of $56.01.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $666.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.68 million. Belden had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Belden will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.53%.

BDC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Belden from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Belden from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Belden from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised Belden from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Belden from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.50.

In other news, EVP Ashish Chand purchased 9,949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.36 per share, for a total transaction of $501,031.64. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,677.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ashish Chand purchased 9,949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.36 per share, for a total transaction of $501,031.64. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,677.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roel Vestjens sold 14,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $961,503.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,990,700.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,424 shares of company stock valued at $1,294,844. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Belden by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Belden during the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Belden by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Belden by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Belden during the 1st quarter valued at $499,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

