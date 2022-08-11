BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. BELLUS Health had a negative return on equity of 35.61% and a negative net margin of 436,406.25%.

BELLUS Health Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BLU traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,954. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 0.11. BELLUS Health has a 12 month low of $2.94 and a 12 month high of $12.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BELLUS Health

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in BELLUS Health by 4,307.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,325,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,516,000 after purchasing an additional 6,181,546 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in BELLUS Health by 62.5% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BELLUS Health by 7.1% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,491,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,140,000 after purchasing an additional 164,815 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BELLUS Health by 12.3% in the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 1,235,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 135,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in BELLUS Health by 126.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,159,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,979,000 after purchasing an additional 648,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About BELLUS Health

Several analysts have issued reports on BLU shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of BELLUS Health from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of BELLUS Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BELLUS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (RCC) and other cough hypersensitivity indications. Its lead product candidate includes BLU-5937, an antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of RCC and chronic pruritus.

