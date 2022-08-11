BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. BELLUS Health had a negative return on equity of 35.61% and a negative net margin of 436,406.25%.
BELLUS Health Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BLU traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,954. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 0.11. BELLUS Health has a 12 month low of $2.94 and a 12 month high of $12.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.93.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BELLUS Health
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in BELLUS Health by 4,307.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,325,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,516,000 after purchasing an additional 6,181,546 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in BELLUS Health by 62.5% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BELLUS Health by 7.1% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,491,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,140,000 after purchasing an additional 164,815 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BELLUS Health by 12.3% in the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 1,235,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 135,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in BELLUS Health by 126.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,159,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,979,000 after purchasing an additional 648,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.
About BELLUS Health
BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (RCC) and other cough hypersensitivity indications. Its lead product candidate includes BLU-5937, an antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of RCC and chronic pruritus.
