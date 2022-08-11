BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $20.00. The stock had previously closed at $11.86, but opened at $12.59. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. BELLUS Health shares last traded at $12.51, with a volume of 4,299 shares traded.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on BELLUS Health from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BELLUS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BELLUS Health

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLU. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BELLUS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $733,000. Lynx1 Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,125,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in BELLUS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in BELLUS Health by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,744,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,500 shares during the period. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in BELLUS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $2,013,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

BELLUS Health Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.93. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 0.11.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). BELLUS Health had a negative return on equity of 35.61% and a negative net margin of 436,406.25%. As a group, analysts expect that BELLUS Health Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BELLUS Health Company Profile

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (RCC) and other cough hypersensitivity indications. Its lead product candidate includes BLU-5937, an antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of RCC and chronic pruritus.

