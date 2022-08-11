Berenberg Bank Cuts Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Price Target to €57.95

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from €76.70 ($78.27) to €57.95 ($59.13) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FMS. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.30 to $33.70 in a report on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €51.00 ($52.04) to €23.00 ($23.47) in a report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.83.

Shares of NYSE FMS traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.12. 4,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,089,533. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $18.16 and a 52 week high of $40.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.31.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 13.8% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,176,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,610,000 after buying an additional 1,598,405 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,925,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,496,000 after acquiring an additional 252,768 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 18.3% during the first quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 1,363,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,935,000 after acquiring an additional 210,819 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 27.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,083,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,499,000 after acquiring an additional 236,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 21.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 456,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,358,000 after acquiring an additional 79,836 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

