Berger Financial Group Inc Cuts Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Berger Financial Group Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,998 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 266,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,641,000 after buying an additional 24,119 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fiserv by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 55,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $107.96. 50,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,380,861. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $119.86. The firm has a market cap of $69.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $94.18 per share, for a total transaction of $47,090,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,147,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,437,543.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 212,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,350,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $94.18 per share, with a total value of $47,090,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,147,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,437,543.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,072,700 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FISV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Thursday. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.08.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

