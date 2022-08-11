Berger Financial Group Inc Grows Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,465 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Motco bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Trading Down 0.0 %

INTU traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $477.94. 37,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,454,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $408.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $443.95. The firm has a market cap of $134.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.18. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $716.86.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $6.70. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 30.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total transaction of $3,923,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,268,263.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total transaction of $3,923,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,268,263.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares in the company, valued at $132,497.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,774 shares of company stock worth $5,002,772 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on INTU. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Intuit from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $561.17.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

See Also

