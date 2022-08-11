Berger Financial Group Inc Has $12.29 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,796 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.6% of Berger Financial Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 683.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 6,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,848. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.42. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $60.53 and a 12 month high of $83.73.

