Berger Financial Group Inc Lowers Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Berger Financial Group Inc cut its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the period. C.H. Robinson Worldwide comprises about 3.0% of Berger Financial Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Berger Financial Group Inc owned about 0.17% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $23,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.0% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 8,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 101.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 9,388 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 11.9% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 15,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 9.8% during the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 160,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,311,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $113.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $117.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.10.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW traded up $2.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $117.97. 35,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,252,442. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.80 and a 12-month high of $115.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.51.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.79. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 53.97%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other news, CFO Michael Paul Zechmeister sold 2,819 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total transaction of $322,070.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,507,649.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. sold 4,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $467,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,795,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Paul Zechmeister sold 2,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total value of $322,070.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,507,649.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,461 shares of company stock valued at $3,842,537 in the last 90 days. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.