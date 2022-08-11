Berger Financial Group Inc Purchases 3,205 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Berger Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,268 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 442.9% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,638,461. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WMT stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $129.89. 91,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,296,163. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.82.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $166.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $153.00 target price on Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

