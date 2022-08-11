Berger Financial Group Inc Purchases 32,891 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 1,103.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,891 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $4,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,172,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,722,000 after buying an additional 4,043,708 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $473,552,000. Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,335,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,836,000 after purchasing an additional 730,947 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,904,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,702,302,000 after purchasing an additional 690,759 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 5,400.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 361,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,645,000 after purchasing an additional 354,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

NYSE:KMB traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $136.12. 16,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,442,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $117.32 and a 52-week high of $145.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $131.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.31.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 249.60%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on KMB. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.14.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

