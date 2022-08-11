Berger Financial Group Inc Sells 1,332 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Berger Financial Group Inc lowered its holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,484 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Block were worth $3,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Block by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Block by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Block by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Block by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Block by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.56% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,029 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $252,336.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,748,296.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $2,565,602.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 433,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,148,815.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $252,336.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,748,296.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 330,046 shares of company stock valued at $23,689,489 in the last three months. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Block Trading Down 0.1 %
SQ traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $88.73. 313,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,262,051. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $281.34. The company has a market cap of $51.47 billion, a PE ratio of -97.63 and a beta of 2.45.
Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Block Company Profile
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Block (SQ)
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
- 3 Stable Growth Stocks for Bumpy Times
- Large And Small Oil-And-Gas Stocks See Post-Earnings Bounce
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.