Berger Financial Group Inc Sells 155 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Berger Financial Group Inc lessened its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,044 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 1.0% of Berger Financial Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of V. Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 82,676 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $18,335,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 21.4% in the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 13.2% in the first quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.7% in the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 4.3% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,938,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,560,740 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $211.91. 92,426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,715,931. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.91 and a 1 year high of $238.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $205.28 and its 200-day moving average is $210.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.12%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.64.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

