Berger Financial Group Inc Takes Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 70,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,572,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of K. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 410.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 84.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on K. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Kellogg from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kellogg has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

Insider Activity at Kellogg

Kellogg Trading Up 1.0 %

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $10,341,786.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,024,144 shares in the company, valued at $4,035,028,429.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 730,765 shares of company stock worth $51,187,165. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kellogg stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.27. 20,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,303,629. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $59.54 and a twelve month high of $76.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 33.77%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.58%.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Articles

