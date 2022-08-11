Beth Moskowitz Sells 2,000 Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Stock

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) insider Beth Moskowitz sold 2,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,358 shares in the company, valued at $838,648.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Monday, August 8th, Beth Moskowitz sold 773 shares of Beyond Meat stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total transaction of $33,007.10.

Shares of Beyond Meat stock opened at $36.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.33 and its 200 day moving average is $39.08. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $127.22. The company has a current ratio of 9.08, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60.

Beyond Meat ( NASDAQ:BYND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.08 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 262.32% and a negative net margin of 71.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Beyond Meat by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 765,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,853,000 after buying an additional 19,830 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Beyond Meat by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC raised its position in Beyond Meat by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in Beyond Meat by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 18,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 8,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Beyond Meat by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,564,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,745,000 after buying an additional 92,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

BYND has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $42.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $42.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beyond Meat currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.35.

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

