Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX) Short Interest Update

Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,000 shares, a decrease of 74.3% from the July 15th total of 225,400 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of Better Therapeutics to $15.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $36,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $58,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 32,281 shares of company stock valued at $48,042 in the last 90 days. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Better Therapeutics Trading Up 0.6 %

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Better Therapeutics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Better Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BTTX Get Rating ) by 39.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 284,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,633 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.20% of Better Therapeutics worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BTTX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 416 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,846,002. The company has a quick ratio of 9.86, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Better Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $29.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.20.

Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.11). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Better Therapeutics will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Better Therapeutics Company Profile

Better Therapeutics, Inc engages in developing software-based prescription digital therapeutics (PDT) platform candidates for treating diabetes, heart disease, and other cardiometabolic conditions in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-001, an investigational PDT platform that uses digitally delivered Nutritional Cognitive Behavioral Therapy to treat type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

