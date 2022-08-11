Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX) Short Interest Update

Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,000 shares, a decrease of 74.3% from the July 15th total of 225,400 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Separately, Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of Better Therapeutics to $15.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th.
In related news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $36,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $58,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 32,281 shares of company stock valued at $48,042 in the last 90 days. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ BTTX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 416 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,846,002. The company has a quick ratio of 9.86, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Better Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $29.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.20.
Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.11). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Better Therapeutics will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Better Therapeutics, Inc engages in developing software-based prescription digital therapeutics (PDT) platform candidates for treating diabetes, heart disease, and other cardiometabolic conditions in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-001, an investigational PDT platform that uses digitally delivered Nutritional Cognitive Behavioral Therapy to treat type 2 diabetes.
