Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd (OTCMKTS:BZQIF) Short Interest Update

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd (OTCMKTS:BZQIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 99.6% from the July 15th total of 47,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Stock Performance

BZQIF stock remained flat at $1.80 during midday trading on Thursday. Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $2.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.11 and its 200 day moving average is $1.34.

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Company Profile

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corporation Limited provides communications services to business and private customers in Israel. It operates in four segments: Fixed-line Domestic Communication; Cellular Communication; Internet, International Communications, and NEP Services and ICT Solutions; and Multi-channel Television.

