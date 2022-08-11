BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Shares Acquired by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in BigCommerce were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in BigCommerce by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 237,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,194,000 after purchasing an additional 12,676 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in BigCommerce by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in BigCommerce by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 273,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in BigCommerce by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 23,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BigCommerce by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 5,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $110,072.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,014.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 5,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $110,072.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,014.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 32,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total transaction of $527,954.16. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 106,228 shares in the company, valued at $1,746,388.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,051,165. Insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Price Performance

Shares of BIGC opened at $20.67 on Thursday. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.71 and a 1-year high of $64.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 6.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.55.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.02. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 51.29% and a negative return on equity of 62.59%. The business had revenue of $68.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on BIGC. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.75.

BigCommerce Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

