Biglari (NYSE:BH) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $131.77

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $131.77 and traded as high as $131.86. Biglari shares last traded at $126.19, with a volume of 2,946 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Biglari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.74. The company has a market cap of $289.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biglari by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Biglari by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Biglari by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biglari by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Biglari in the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. Institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 199 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants, 159 franchise partner units, and 178 traditional franchise units, as well as 3 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 38 franchised units.

