BIMI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) Short Interest Up 258.2% in July

BIMI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 783,300 shares, a growth of 258.2% from the July 15th total of 218,700 shares. Currently, 9.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of BIMI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.51. 27,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,226,017. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.88. BIMI International Medical has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $13.35.
BIMI International Medical (NASDAQ:BIMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BIMI International Medical had a negative return on equity of 152.46% and a negative net margin of 114.90%. The company had revenue of $5.02 million for the quarter.
BIMI International Medical Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of medical devices, and pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Wholesale Pharmaceuticals, Wholesale Medical Devices, Medical Services, and Retail Pharmacies.
