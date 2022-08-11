BinaryX Price Reaches $133.66 (BNX)

BinaryX (BNX) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. BinaryX has a market cap of $270.38 million and approximately $7.90 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BinaryX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $133.66 or 0.00557563 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, BinaryX has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BinaryX Profile

BinaryX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,485,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,022,898 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x.

BinaryX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BinaryX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BinaryX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

