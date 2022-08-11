BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.90) EPS.

Shares of BCAB stock opened at $6.61 on Thursday. BioAtla has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $43.24. The company has a market cap of $247.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.45 and its 200 day moving average is $4.53.

In related news, insider Christian Vasquez purchased 14,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.04 per share, for a total transaction of $43,022.08. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 38,677 shares in the company, valued at $117,578.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christian Vasquez bought 14,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.04 per share, with a total value of $43,022.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 38,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,578.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay M. Phd Short bought 29,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $81,138.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,335,674 shares in the company, valued at $3,726,530.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 53,234 shares of company stock worth $153,861. 35.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,594,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,970,000 after acquiring an additional 8,344 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in BioAtla by 656.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 536,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 465,569 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of BioAtla by 1,592.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 258,597 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioAtla by 248.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 185,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 132,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioAtla in the first quarter valued at about $852,000. 70.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut BioAtla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of BioAtla from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

BioAtla, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer.

