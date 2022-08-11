BioPassport Token (BIOT) Price Tops $0.0077

BioPassport Token (BIOT) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 11th. One BioPassport Token coin can now be bought for $0.0077 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BioPassport Token has traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar. BioPassport Token has a market cap of $13.59 million and $854,286.00 worth of BioPassport Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,344.04 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004108 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004105 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003828 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004118 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002101 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.46 or 0.00129214 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00036767 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00066751 BTC.

BioPassport Token Coin Profile

BioPassport Token (CRYPTO:BIOT) is a coin. BioPassport Token’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,103,460 coins. BioPassport Token’s official Twitter account is @Biopassport1.

Buying and Selling BioPassport Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapoure, BioPassport is committed to help make healthcare a personal component of our daily lives. This starts with a “health passport” platform that houses a patient's DPHR, or decentralized personal health record built around DID (decentralized identity) technology. “

