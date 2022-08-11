BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by ($0.15), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.11) EPS.

BioXcel Therapeutics Price Performance

BTAI traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.36. 1,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,147. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $36.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.78 and a 200 day moving average of $15.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on BTAI. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $134.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $125.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,400,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,290,000 after buying an additional 55,657 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,059,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,155,000 after buying an additional 37,204 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 195,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after buying an additional 54,378 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 194,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 135,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after buying an additional 3,602 shares during the period. 49.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

See Also

