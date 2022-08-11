BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by ($0.15), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.11) EPS.
BTAI traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.36. 1,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,147. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $36.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.78 and a 200 day moving average of $15.22.
Several research firms have weighed in on BTAI. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $134.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $125.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.25.
BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.
