Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Price Target Cut to C$10.00 by Analysts at ATB Capital

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by ATB Capital from C$12.75 to C$10.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 41.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC lowered Bird Construction from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities downgraded Bird Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$10.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James reduced their price target on Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Bird Construction from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.64.

Bird Construction Stock Down 0.3 %

TSE:BDT traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$7.08. The company had a trading volume of 30,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,933. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.26. Bird Construction has a 12-month low of C$6.85 and a 12-month high of C$10.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$380.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96.

Bird Construction Company Profile

Bird Construction ( TSE:BDT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$475.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$557.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bird Construction will post 1.0356363 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; undertakes structural, mechanical, piping, electrical, and instrumentation works that include off-site metal and modular fabrication; and provides insulation, metal siding and cladding, ductwork, asbestos abatement, and high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as constructs power lines.

