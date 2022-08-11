Bismuth (BIS) Price Tops $0.0464 on Exchanges

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 17.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 11th. Bismuth has a market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $848.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bismuth coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0464 or 0.00000191 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Bismuth has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00015245 BTC.

SIN COIN (SIN) traded down 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001811 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000012 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000060 BTC.

ETH Fan Token Ecosystem (EFT) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bismuth Profile

Bismuth (CRYPTO:BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 30,651,125 coins and its circulating supply is 23,482,989 coins. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bismuth is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20. Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bismuth

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

