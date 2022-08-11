BitBall Trading 3.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BTB)

BitBall (BTB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. BitBall has a market cap of $636,693.29 and $2,318.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitBall has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. One BitBall coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24,132.86 or 0.99988629 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00049172 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001275 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00027563 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000047 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004135 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001419 BTC.

BitBall Profile

BitBall (CRYPTO:BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 606,728,117 coins. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78.

BitBall Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

